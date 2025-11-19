Both the civic duty and inheritance initiatives are heading for a ‘no’ vote. A large majority of Swiss nationals, both at home and abroad, intend to reject the two texts, according to the second SBC poll conducted by the gfs.bern institute.

The Young Socialists are very likely to suffer a severe setback in the federal vote on November 30. With just over 10 days to go before the election, 68% of the electorate is opposed to the latter’s initiative, which wants a 50% tax on the inheritance of the richest to finance the fight against climate change.

The proposal does not appeal to the diaspora either, even though they are usually more in favour of the environment that Swiss residents. A share of 64% of the Swiss Abroad say they are against the text, 33% support it and 3% are undecided. The forecast also does not look good for the civic duty initiative. The text, which aims to introduce a compulsory citizen service for all Swiss nationals, including women, is now rejected by 64% of the electorate. Among the Swiss Abroad, 62% are against, 34% support it and 4% remain undecided.