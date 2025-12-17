Over 17,000 people have signed the petition to save Swissinfo, which was officially submitted today.

Today, the Senate discussed the federal government’s savings package – a reform whose scope is already beginning to shrink. Resistance is growing against several proposed cuts, including the planned reduction in funding for Swissinfo.

Approved by the Federal Council in September, the savings package includes 67 measures intended to save over CHF8 billion ($10 billion) by 2030. The proposed cuts affect areas ranging from education and agriculture to transport. In recent weeks, lobbying by different affected stakeholders has intensified, raising the likelihood that parliament may significantly scale back the package.

One contested measure concerns the federal contribution to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s (SBC) foreign mandate. Until now, CHF19 million had been allocated for this purpose, with CHF9 million going to Swissinfo. This covers half of Swissinfo’s operating costs; the remainder is financed by SBC via the Serafe licence fee.

In protest, over 17,000 people have signed a petition opposing this cut. The petition was officially submitted today by the OSA and various organisations.