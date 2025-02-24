Yesterday the centre-right CDU/CSU’s victory and the far-right AfD’s unprecedented breakthrough in the German parliamentary elections were widely reported in the Swiss papers, who predict that Friedrich Merz, the likely future Chancellor, will have to overcome a series of obstacles before he can steer his ship to calmer waters.

Merz’s first task will be to form a coalition, since his party, the CDU/CSU, didn’t win enough votes to lead the country alone. But “if Merz fails in his task of forming a coalition, his dream of becoming Chancellor would still crumble just before he reaches his goal”, say the newspapers of the Tamedia press group.

According to Blick, negotiations with the centre-left SPD, and possibly also the Greens, are likely to “last a long time”. But the parties cannot afford to “take forever to form a coalition, because Europe needs a strong Germany”, writes Watson.ch.

Merz refuses to form a government with the AfD. The far-right party came second in the parliamentary elections, achieving its best ever result, with over 20% of the vote. For Le Temps, this national breakthrough reflects an insecurity rarely seen in Switzerland’s northern neighbour.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) also considers the AfD to be the secret winner of these elections. In its commentary, the NZZ takes the view that, if the Greens are also needed to secure a stable majority, the CDU/CSU could face quite different problems at the next general election. “In the worst-case scenario, the AfD will no longer be hot on its heels, but will instead be several steps ahead,” it concludes.