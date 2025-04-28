Zurich fire brigades switch to green fuel

Symbol image, provided

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Fire brigades in canton Zurich have been testing an increasingly popular biofuel called HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil). The trial is proving so promising that several fire services have expanded their use of the fuel.

3 minutes

SRF

HVO is produced from used cooking oils and fats sourced from restaurants or from leftovers from the food industry, and it offers many advantages, says Claudio Corte, head of the vehicles department at the Zurich Protection and Rescue Service: “The best thing is that you don’t even notice the switch to biofuel.”

Another advantage is that neither the vehicles nor the filling stations need to be adapted for HVO use. “The brilliant thing about HVO is that you can mix it with diesel and simply fill it into conventional petrol stations,” explains Corte.

Unlike with electric vehicles, no new vehicles are needed; Zurich Protection and Rescue can continue using its existing fire engines, aerial ladders and first response vehicles, while refuelling them more sustainably from one day to the next.

No odour, less soot

Moreover, HVO does not produce a strong odour and emits less soot, Corte adds. “This is particularly beneficial for firefighters when vehicles are stationary for long periods during operations,” he notes.

The Zurich fire service is so enthusiastic that the trial has already been expanded to include 60 more vehicles. All filling stations operated by Zurich Protection and Rescue currently supply HVO.

The green fuel is popular with other fire services. The Wallisellen fire brigade has also extended the use of biofuel beyond its original plans. And other services like the Kloten fire brigade, the Männedorf-Uetikon fire brigade and the St Gallen professional fire brigade, which are also part of the pilot programme, have reported similar positive experiences.

“The feedback has been consistently positive,” says Renato Mathys, head of fire services at Zurich Cantonal Buildings Insurance (GVZ). The GVZ, which is responsible for procuring fire service vehicles, is overseeing the pilot set to continue until the end of 2025.

32 tonnes of CO₂ saved – price remains a challenge

To date, over half of the 28,000 litres of HVO fuel procured have already been used, saving roughly 32 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The main disadvantage of HVO is its current price. As large quantities are not yet available, a litre currently costs CHF0.40 more than standard diesel, notes Mathys. During the pilot project, the GVZ is covering the additional cost.

Future improvements in procurement are expected to bring down the price. A production plant for HVO is planned in canton Valais that would eliminate the need for imports and further improve the carbon footprint of the vegetable oil fuel.

Why HVO is better than diesel Hydrogenated vegetable oil can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90%. The production from used fats and oils does not require any agricultural land and therefore does not compete with foodstuffs. The fuel can be used in all diesel vehicles without any problems. It is also odourless and produces less soot during combustion. Due to its high purity, HVO also has a cleaning effect on the engine. In addition, it is easier to store – HVO is not affected by diesel bacteria, which can render conventional fuel unusable. Adapted from Germany by DeepL/amva/sb Read more Collapse