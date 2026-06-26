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Swiss democracy

Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions

Fireworks initiative to be put to the public following the failure of the alternative proposal
Fireworks initiative to be put to the public following the failure of the alternative proposal Keystone-SDA

Swiss voters will decide on nationwide fireworks restrictions following the rejection of a counter-proposal in parliament.

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Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
Listening: Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
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Keystone-SDA

The initiative committee decided to go ahead with a nationwide vote on Friday.

The popular initiative “For a restriction on fireworks” calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. Last Friday, the House of Representatives decisively rejected an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative.

The initiative committee described the failed counter-proposal as a “sham compromise”, which it would now no longer have to deal with.

According to opinion polls, the people’s initiative enjoys broad support amongst the population.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR