Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
Swiss voters will decide on nationwide fireworks restrictions following the rejection of a counter-proposal in parliament.
The initiative committee decided to go ahead with a nationwide vote on Friday.
The popular initiative “For a restriction on fireworks” calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. Last Friday, the House of Representatives decisively rejected an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative.
The initiative committee described the failed counter-proposal as a “sham compromise”, which it would now no longer have to deal with.
According to opinion polls, the people’s initiative enjoys broad support amongst the population.
More
Swiss ban pyrotechnics in public areas
Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.