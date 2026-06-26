Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions

Fireworks initiative to be put to the public following the failure of the alternative proposal Keystone-SDA

Swiss voters will decide on nationwide fireworks restrictions following the rejection of a counter-proposal in parliament.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Feuerwerksinitiative nach gescheitertem Gegenvorschlag vor dem Volk Original Read more: Feuerwerksinitiative nach gescheitertem Gegenvorschlag vor dem Volk

The initiative committee decided to go ahead with a nationwide vote on Friday.

The popular initiative “For a restriction on fireworks” calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. Last Friday, the House of Representatives decisively rejected an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative.

The initiative committee described the failed counter-proposal as a “sham compromise”, which it would now no longer have to deal with.

According to opinion polls, the people’s initiative enjoys broad support amongst the population.

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More Swiss ban pyrotechnics in public areas This content was published on From April 1, a ban on setting off pyrotechnics in publicly accessible areas will apply throughout Switzerland. Read more: Swiss ban pyrotechnics in public areas

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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