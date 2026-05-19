Swiss initiative aims to better protect pollinating insects
A committee of beekeepers, nature lovers and parliamentarians has officially launched a people's initiative to enshrine the protection of bees and other pollinating insects in the constitution.
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The popular initiative “In favour of ensuring the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects (bee initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The initiative has until November 19, 2027 to collect 100,000 valid signatures to force a nationwide vote.
The initiative requires the federal government and cantons to ensure the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects and to deploy the necessary resources for this purpose. They would be required to set guidelines for this purpose.
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The initiative calls on the central government to support the cantons, municipalities and the economy in their efforts in favour of insects.
This inclöudes incentives for the provision, maintenance and improvement of near-natural habitats. The text of the initiative does not contain any specific guidelines on how this should be done.
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Swiss beekeepers want protecting pollinators to be enshrined in the constitution
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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