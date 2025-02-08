Dutch Air Force places order with Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus

The Dutch Air Force has ordered a total of eight PC-7 MKX systems for ground training, Pilatus said in a press release on Friday, without disclosing the financial details of the contract. The order also includes four simulators.
The Netherlands is the first country to opt for the new PC-7 MKX system. “With the signing of this contract for state-of-the-art training, we are extending the partnership with Pilatus for another 30 years,” said the Dutch Ministry of Defense, quoted in the release.
Translated from French by DeepL/dos
