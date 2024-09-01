Swiss set world record for largest alphorn ensemble

A total of 1,006 players gathered, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Energy and Environment Minister Albert Rösti attended the event, which was organised by the Swiss Yodelling Association and the Beckenried-Emmetten mountain railroads.
Originally, it was planned that at least the 555 alphorn players required for the world record would take part – but almost twice as many people registered for the festival. The alphorn players came from all over Switzerland. Swiss people also traveled from abroad.
A delegate from the Guinness World Records company was also present. Since 1955, the company has published the Guinness Book of World Records every year, which contains records of human feats and natural phenomena.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
