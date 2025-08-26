The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Swiss Manufacturers See US Tariffs Worsening a ‘Downward Spiral’

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s manufacturing sector is mired in a recession that’s likely to get worse because of the 39% tariffs the US unexpectedly imposed on the country.

More than 30% of companies are planning to relocate production to the European Union because of the levies, trade group Swissmem said Tuesday, citing a survey of its members. Many are also planning short-time work or considering layoffs.

According to Swissmem, manufacturing orders plunged 13% in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, with overall sales declining for a ninth consecutive quarter. It expects the downturn to accelerate in the coming months. The Swiss manufacturing purchasing managers index has been below 50, signaling contraction, since the beginning of 2023.

“We are currently in a dangerous downward spiral, and the knock-on effect is being accentuated by the US tariffs,” Swissmem Director Stefan Brupbacher said. “This is a dramatic situation for the affected companies, employees and regions.”

The US tariff on Switzerland is the highest imposed on any developed nation and poses a major threat to businesses and the economy. Swiss officials are working to remedy the situation, and have made a new offer to the US to get better trade terms.

