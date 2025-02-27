Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

A thousand Swiss soldiers will head to Austria for military exercises

Around a thousand WK soldiers receive marching orders to Austria
Around a thousand WK soldiers receive marching orders to Austria Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A thousand Swiss soldiers will head to Austria for military exercises
Listening: A thousand Swiss soldiers will head to Austria for military exercises

Around a thousand members of the Swiss armed forces will head to Austria in April for a refresher course. They will join their Austrian and German counterparts at the Allentsteig military training area in April.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Armed Forces are testing their “Future of Ground Forces” concept with an overseas troop exercise called “TRIAS” from April 14 to May 9, according to a statement from the defence ministry on Thursday. This kind of exercise is not possible on Swiss soil due to high levels of urbanisation and lack of suitable large open spaces.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the heart of “TRIAS 25” is the Mechanised Battalion 14 from the Army’s Mechanised Brigade 11. The battalion will be reinforced by forces and specialists from all parts of the army in order to ensure the autonomous functioning of the unit, according to the statement.

In addition to the team, various types of vehicles, including the Leopard battle tank, and several tonnes of equipment will be transported to Austria by rail. The Allentsteig military training area is located in the province of Lower Austria, around one hundred kilometers northwest of Vienna.

More

According to the defence ministry, the military exercise will be carried out in mixed teams together with Austrian and German soldiers and coordinated simulation technology. The cooperation within the framework of the established partnership between Germany, Austria and Switzerland (umbrella) strengthens the Swiss Armed Forces’ ability to cooperate. Deployment abroad is voluntary, the defence ministry emphasised.

The aim of this special refresher course is to review the “Future of the Ground Forces” concept from 2019 in a practical manner and to gain experience for further development. The aim is to realign the various categories of forces on the ground in cooperation with forces in the air, in electromagnetic space and in information space in order to be able to counter escalation in all situations.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR