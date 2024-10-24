Federal budget deficit to be significantly lower than forecast

Federal budget deficit to be significantly lower than forecast Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government's budget deficit will be significantly lower than forecast. Instead of the CHF2.6 billion initially forecast, the Federal Council expects a financing deficit of CHF900 million.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le déficit budgétaire fédéral sera nettement moins élevé que prévu Original Read more: Le déficit budgétaire fédéral sera nettement moins élevé que prévu

This revised estimate is due to lower-than-expected expenditure. Ordinary expenditure is expected to be CHF1 billion lower than budgeted, thanks in particular to unused budget appropriations.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition, the payment of the extraordinary capital contribution to Swiss Federal Railways has been postponed to 2025, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. This amount was reduced from CHF1.15 billion to CHF850 million following parliamentary deliberations that took longer than expected.

The government now expects a financing surplus of CHF200 million in the ordinary budget, instead of the CHF400 million deficit forecast in June. The financing deficit forecast in the extraordinary budget remains unchanged from June, at CHF1.1 billion.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.