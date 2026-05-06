Food waste still too high in Switzerland, says government
Food waste in Switzerland remains too high, the government said on Wednesday, drawing mixed conclusions four years after launching an action plan to halve food waste by 2030. While progress has been made in retail and catering, households continue to lag behind.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to an interim report, food losses fell by only around 5% between 2017 and 2024, far short of the 25% reduction targeted for 2025.
The action plan, introduced in 2022, has shown results in retail, where food waste has been cut by about 20%.
More
Why the Swiss waste more food than they think
Losses have also “clearly” decreased in the catering sector, although these figures are based only on companies and organisations that actively measure their waste. To date, 37 participants are involved in the voluntary scheme.
Households key to progress
The report identifies households as the main challenge. They account for nearly 28% of total food losses and contribute significantly to the environmental footprint of the food system.
+ Households biggest source of Swiss food waste
While household food waste has fallen by 13% since 2017, the government said this is not enough to meet the 2030 target.
“Without households, halving food waste will not be possible,” the Federal Council noted, adding that existing measures have not sufficiently reached this group.
The government has now adopted additional measures, mainly focused on awareness‑raising. A new interim evaluation is planned for 2028.
However, the Federal Council ruled out introducing taxes on unsold food. In 2024, it had said such measures could be considered if progress remained insufficient by 2025.
Translated from French with DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.