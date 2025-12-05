Swiss prosecutors uncover major benefit fraud scam in Lausanne
Swiss prosecutors have uncovered a major case of social security fraud involving 41 people during an investigation in Lausanne.
Following an investigation into the building on rue de Genève 85 in Lausanne, prosecutors have accused 41 people who claimed to be living there of receiving undue social security benefits to pay their rent.
The total amount in damages is estimated at around CHF1.9 million ($2.3 million), the Office of the Attorney General of Canton Vaud said in a statement on Thursday. The social services of canton Vaud have lodged a formal complaint.
The building regularly makes the headlines in Swiss media as a base for drug trafficking. While investigating these activities, as well as the occupation of flats by illegal residents, the investigators noticed that many people advertised themselves as tenants without actually living there.
Using forged rental agreements provided by the building’s caretaker and manager, these individuals illegally received benefits from the State of Vaud’s social services between 2018 and 2025.
Adapted from German by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
