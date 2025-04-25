The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss NGOs abroad to receive 10% less federal funding

NGOs operating abroad receive a good 10 per cent less federal funding
SDC head Patricia Danzi and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss NGOs abroad to receive 10% less federal funding
Swiss NGOs abroad to receive 10% less federal funding

In 2025 and 2026, Swiss NGOs will have 10% less federal funding available for international cooperation than in the previous two-year period. Switzerland will provide contributions totalling CHF235 million ($284 million).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The money will flow from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) to 11 major Swiss aid organisations, eight alliances – including the association of cantonal federations – and three umbrella organisations, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Swiss NGOs contribute to the realisation of Swiss goals in international cooperation and sustainable development, it said.

+ Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland stand?

The SDC’s cooperation with Swiss NGOs is part of the international cooperation strategy. Parliament cancelled CHF110 million for international cooperation in the 2025 budget and a further CHF321 million in the financial plan for the years 2026 to 2028. The core contributions to Swiss NGOs were therefore reduced by around 10.5% for the current period.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

