Porrentruy mayor comments on Swiss pool ban controversy

Last week, the local authorities banned non-Swiss residents from using Porrentruy's open-air public swimming pool due to anti-social behaviour and capacity issues. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The mayor of the Swiss town of Porrentruy, which has been in the headlines in neighbouring France after restricting access to a public swimming pool to locals after a spate of anti-social behaviour, says he has received much support in recent days.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Piscine de Porrentruy: le maire de la ville ne s’attendait pas à une telle polémique Original Read more: Piscine de Porrentruy: le maire de la ville ne s’attendait pas à une telle polémique

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“It’s never easy to make a decision like this,” Porrentruy’s mayor, Philippe Eggertswyler, told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday. “People’s perceptions are not entirely accurate.”

Last week, the local authorities banned non-Swiss residents from using Porrentruy’s open-air public swimming pool. Effective until August 31, the measure mainly concerns French residents, as the border is just ten kilometres away.

Since the start of the summer season, over 20 people have been excluded and banned from the municipal pool due to inappropriate behaviour, incivilities and failure to comply with the rules in force at the facility. The pool has also experienced capacity issues.

The controversy has been picked up by various French media outlets such as Europe 1, CNews and TF1. The mayor has had to respond to numerous media requests, even from Germany and Austria.

“We’re not professionals, but we do the best we can. In any legislature, there are always periods that are more difficult than others,” said Eggertswyler.

French elected representatives have also reacted, such as Matthieu Bloch, a member of the French National Assembly, who is due to be received by Philippe Eggertswyler.

In a statement published by Blick, RTS and Le Temps, the Swiss Federal Commission against Racism said “this general ban on foreigners is irritating even if it is not punishable. However, it goes against the constitutional principle of non-discrimination”.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch