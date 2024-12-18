Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets

Registered hooligans should no longer be able to buy tickets
Keystone-SDA
Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets
Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets

Anyone registered in the Hoogan hooligan database should no longer be allowed to buy tickets for sporting events. The Swiss Senate is calling for the necessary legal basis for this, despite the government's data protection concerns. The House of Representatives still has to decide.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Senate voted in favour of a motion by its Security Policy Committee by 29 votes to 14. The reason for this was a decision by the cantonal justice and police directors to introduce personalised tickets in future, even against the will of the clubs, according to the committee. The Hooligan Concordat is to be revised.

+ Hooliganism: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach

The committee wrote that this would require an amendment to the relevant provisions of federal law. In future, it should be possible to compare the purchaser with the database when purchasing tickets.

+ Swiss football boss wants crackdown on individual hooligans

The government rejected the motion. In addition to personalised tickets, checks in stadiums are necessary to prevent violent excesses, it wrote. The decisive factor is not who buys a ticket, but who stands at the stadium entrance, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Heinz Huber steps down unexpectedly

More

Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO steps down unexpectedly

This content was published on Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Heinz Huber is stepping down at the end of the year. This means that Switzerland's second-largest banking group after UBS is looking for a new CEO.

Read more: Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO steps down unexpectedly

