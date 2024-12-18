Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets
Anyone registered in the Hoogan hooligan database should no longer be allowed to buy tickets for sporting events. The Swiss Senate is calling for the necessary legal basis for this, despite the government's data protection concerns. The House of Representatives still has to decide.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Registrierte Hooligans sollen keine Tickets mehr kaufen können
Original
On Wednesday, the Senate voted in favour of a motion by its Security Policy Committee by 29 votes to 14. The reason for this was a decision by the cantonal justice and police directors to introduce personalised tickets in future, even against the will of the clubs, according to the committee. The Hooligan Concordat is to be revised.
The government rejected the motion. In addition to personalised tickets, checks in stadiums are necessary to prevent violent excesses, it wrote. The decisive factor is not who buys a ticket, but who stands at the stadium entrance, it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss politician who shot at Jesus faces criminal proceedings
This content was published on
The Zurich public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against politician Sanija Ameti. It is investigating whether she disrupted freedom of religion and worship.
Switzerland must be able to control immigration, says head of business federation
This content was published on
Switzerland must be able to control immigration itself if it "exceeds the tolerable limits", says Christoph Mäder, president of Economiesuisse, the Swiss Business Federation.
Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO steps down unexpectedly
This content was published on
Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Heinz Huber is stepping down at the end of the year. This means that Switzerland's second-largest banking group after UBS is looking for a new CEO.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.