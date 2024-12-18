Swiss parliament calls for registered hooligans to be unable to buy tickets

Anyone registered in the Hoogan hooligan database should no longer be allowed to buy tickets for sporting events. The Swiss Senate is calling for the necessary legal basis for this, despite the government's data protection concerns. The House of Representatives still has to decide.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted in favour of a motion by its Security Policy Committee by 29 votes to 14. The reason for this was a decision by the cantonal justice and police directors to introduce personalised tickets in future, even against the will of the clubs, according to the committee. The Hooligan Concordat is to be revised.

The committee wrote that this would require an amendment to the relevant provisions of federal law. In future, it should be possible to compare the purchaser with the database when purchasing tickets.

The government rejected the motion. In addition to personalised tickets, checks in stadiums are necessary to prevent violent excesses, it wrote. The decisive factor is not who buys a ticket, but who stands at the stadium entrance, it said.

