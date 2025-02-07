Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Much more spent on Swiss motorway vote campaigns than budgeted

Significantly higher expenditure than budgeted for highway reconciliation
Significantly higher expenditure than budgeted for highway reconciliation Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Much more spent on Swiss motorway vote campaigns than budgeted
Listening: Much more spent on Swiss motorway vote campaigns than budgeted

Opponents and supporters of motorway expansion spent significantly more than budgeted on their campaigns in November. Together, they invested over CHF10 million ($11 million), around a third more than announced in November.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The supporters of the expansion of the motorway network spent a total of CHF5.22 million on the referendum campaign, the Swiss Federal Audit Office announced on Friday. The budget had been CHF4.62 million.

The opponents did not skimp on their campaign either: in the end, they spent CHF4.51 million in the fight against the motorway expansion. However, only CHF2.74 million had been budgeted.

+ Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords

Spending on the other three proposals was significantly lower: the supporters spent a total of CHF2.115 million on financing the healthcare system compared to CHF574,229 for the opponents. The figures for the two rental proposals were around CHF1.8 million in favour and CHF 1.22 million against.

Only campaigns with costs exceeding CHF50,000 must be declared.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
62 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Three HEKS employees killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

More

Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

This content was published on Three employees of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (Heks) have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They were on a humanitarian mission in the crisis region.

Read more: Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR