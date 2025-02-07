Much more spent on Swiss motorway vote campaigns than budgeted

Significantly higher expenditure than budgeted for highway reconciliation Keystone-SDA

Opponents and supporters of motorway expansion spent significantly more than budgeted on their campaigns in November. Together, they invested over CHF10 million ($11 million), around a third more than announced in November.

The supporters of the expansion of the motorway network spent a total of CHF5.22 million on the referendum campaign, the Swiss Federal Audit Office announced on Friday. The budget had been CHF4.62 million.

The opponents did not skimp on their campaign either: in the end, they spent CHF4.51 million in the fight against the motorway expansion. However, only CHF2.74 million had been budgeted.

Spending on the other three proposals was significantly lower: the supporters spent a total of CHF2.115 million on financing the healthcare system compared to CHF574,229 for the opponents. The figures for the two rental proposals were around CHF1.8 million in favour and CHF 1.22 million against.

Only campaigns with costs exceeding CHF50,000 must be declared.

