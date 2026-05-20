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Swiss farmers set for extra support after trade concessions

Federal support for agriculture affected by trade agreements
Federal support for agriculture affected by trade agreements Keystone-SDA

Swiss agriculture is set to receive more support to offset concessions made in international trade deals.

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Swiss farmers set for extra support after trade concessions
Listening: Swiss farmers set for extra support after trade concessions
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Following farmers’ concerns over the Mercosur trade deal with Latin American countries, the Swiss government said on Wednesday it would ease access to interest-free loans to encourage investment in infrastructure.

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In Switzerland’s trade talks with other countries, the farming sector often has to make concessions. To stay competitive, the sector must adapt its production to shifting market conditions.

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Federal President Guy Parmelin inspects a cornfield.

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Swiss Politics

Swiss farmers hold greater sway than ever  

This content was published on Important political decisions lie ahead for Swiss agriculture, and the farmers hold many trump cards. Rarely has their position been as strong as it is today.

Read more: Swiss farmers hold greater sway than ever  

In a press release, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, said it plans to support the sector through targeted, time-limited measures. These include additional funding for investment loans.

+ Are EU inspectors headed for Swiss farms? External link

Funding for interest-free loans will be increased by a total of CHF150 million ($190 million) between 2028 and 2031. In addition, export support schemes will receive CHF1 million a year over eight years. A draft ordinance is due to be drawn up by the end of October 2027.

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