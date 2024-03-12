Swiss Senate in favour of tightening rules on underage marriage

The Swiss Senate, March 12, 2024. KEYSTONE

Under proposed new rules, courts would in future be able to declare marriages invalid up to the point at which the underage spouse reaches the age of 25.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Currently this is no longer possible once the underage spouse turns 18 and thus reaches the legal age of adulthood.

A second point of the bill is that underage marriages would automatically be deemed invalid if one of the spouses was resident in Switzerland at the time of the union.

The regulation is aimed in particular at preventing so-called summer holiday marriages – i.e. minors living in Switzerland getting married abroad during their holidays. Marriages entered into abroad in which one partner is under 16 will also not be recognised.

+ From our archives: when children forced to marry stay married

On Tuesday the Senate unanimously approved the corresponding government bill, which consists of amendments to several decrees. It will now go to the other chamber of parliament, the House of Representatives.

Balance of interests

The current law provides for the possibility of tolerating underage marriages in individual cases. This is to be maintained in future: if a person is still a minor at the time of the judgement, the marriage should be allowed to continue if this is in the overriding interest of the person concerned.

On Tuesday, Social Democrat Senator Daniel Jositsch said that it made sense to maintain this balancing of interests. It is conceivable, he said, that a 17-year-old from a country that allows marriage from the age of 16 could marry an adult, come to Switzerland and become pregnant. Such a case would have to be examined specifically.

+ Read more: at the UN, Switzerland urges end to forced marriages

Forced marriages and marriages with minors have increasingly come to the attention of the general public in recent years. Between 2013 and 2017, authorities noted a total of some 350 suspected cases of invalid marriages due to coercion or an underage person.

The government presented its draft bill on protecting minors from forced marriage last August.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe