Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland’s neighbours are ‘not role models’ in fiscal policy, says finance minister

Neighboring countries not role models for Keller-Sutter in terms of fiscal policy
Keller-Sutter said the governing coalition in Germany, for example, had famously collapsed over financial policy. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland’s neighbours are ‘not role models’ in fiscal policy, says finance minister
Listening: Switzerland’s neighbours are ‘not role models’ in fiscal policy, says finance minister

Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter defended the country's compliance with the debt brake on Saturday. Healthy finances are not a matter for accountants, but of fundamental importance to state policy, she said.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Healthy finances ensure that Switzerland remains capable of action, said Keller-Sutter at a meeting of her party, the Radical-Liberals, on Saturday. Casting a glance at neighbouring countries, she said the governing coalition in Germany, for example, had famously collapsed over financial policy.

+ Explainer: extraordinary Swiss spending meets the debt brake

In Austria, negotiations to form a coalition government had broken down over budget issues, she pointed out. France was unable to reach stability due to its financial situation and Italy was heavily indebted.

“They are simply not role models,” said Keller-Sutter, who holds this year’s rotating presidency of Switzerland. “We have to do things differently and fight to ensure that the debt brake is adhered to.”

At the heart of the Radical-Liberals delegates’ meeting is a debate on Switzerland’s economically “liberal success model”, which the party wants to strengthen.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
30 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
53 Likes
86 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo steps down at the end of March after six years

More

Swiss Post CEO to step down

This content was published on The boss of Swiss Post, Roberto Cirillo, is stepping down at the end of March after six years in the job, the company announced on Friday.

Read more: Swiss Post CEO to step down
UBS replaces CS logos on Paradeplatz

More

UBS takes over Credit Suisse’s former Zurich HQ

This content was published on The name and logo of the former Credit Suisse headquarters at Paradeplatz 8 in Zurich's financial centre were officially replaced by those of UBS on Friday.

Read more: UBS takes over Credit Suisse’s former Zurich HQ
Outgoing Fedpol chief warns of funding cuts for police work

More

Outgoing Swiss federal police chief warns of insufficient resources

This content was published on The outgoing director of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, has warned that officers, prosecutors and investigators in Switzerland have insufficient resources to do their work.

Read more: Outgoing Swiss federal police chief warns of insufficient resources
Swiss films recorded more admissions in 2024

More

Swiss film industry reports successful year in 2024

This content was published on Swiss films did well in cinemas in 2024, recording over 907,000 admissions, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports. They accounted for almost 9% of all films shown last year in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss film industry reports successful year in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR