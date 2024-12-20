Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government wants a regulated drone 'highway'

The Confederation wants to regulate airspace for drones
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government wants a regulated drone ‘highway’
Listening: Swiss government wants a regulated drone 'highway'

Like for aircraft, Swiss airspace is to be regulated for drones too. The aim is to ensure the safe integration of drones into air traffic, the government said on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A central element is the introduction of “U-Space” airspace in regions where air traffic is denser. U-Space consists of a set of digital and automated services.

Drone pilots can exchange information and data with each other and with other airspace users. According to the Swiss government, the first Swiss U-Space airspace is planned for the Zurich area.

In addition, framework conditions are to be created by 2030 to ensure that all airspace users are visible. To this end, airspace users must be equipped with internationally compatible position-indicating systems, said the government in response to a House of Representatives postulate.

Over 90,000 drone pilots

At present, drones do not use specific aeronautical infrastructure, according to the government. But this will change as soon as drones become larger and fly the same route several times, for example to transport people or goods in flying cabs.

More
A Ukrainian serviceman launches a mid-range reconnaissance type drone to fly over positions of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine June 19, 2024.

More

Switzerland’s drone dilemma

This content was published on In the age of drone wars, the military industry is a lucrative market for Swiss innovations – but engaging with it clashes with Switzerland’s neutrality.

Read more: Switzerland’s drone dilemma

When this happens, regulatory adjustments will have to be made in land-use planning for the necessary infrastructure, the press release continues.

Since 2023, drone pilots have been required to register in an official register. Training and examination are mandatory. Flight restriction zones protect sensitive areas and infrastructure.There are now over 90,000 registered drone pilots in Switzerland, and the trend is upwards.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

