Swiss government wants a regulated drone ‘highway’

Like for aircraft, Swiss airspace is to be regulated for drones too. The aim is to ensure the safe integration of drones into air traffic, the government said on Friday.

A central element is the introduction of “U-Space” airspace in regions where air traffic is denser. U-Space consists of a set of digital and automated services.

Drone pilots can exchange information and data with each other and with other airspace users. According to the Swiss government, the first Swiss U-Space airspace is planned for the Zurich area.

In addition, framework conditions are to be created by 2030 to ensure that all airspace users are visible. To this end, airspace users must be equipped with internationally compatible position-indicating systems, said the government in response to a House of Representatives postulate.

At present, drones do not use specific aeronautical infrastructure, according to the government. But this will change as soon as drones become larger and fly the same route several times, for example to transport people or goods in flying cabs.

When this happens, regulatory adjustments will have to be made in land-use planning for the necessary infrastructure, the press release continues.

Since 2023, drone pilots have been required to register in an official register. Training and examination are mandatory. Flight restriction zones protect sensitive areas and infrastructure.There are now over 90,000 registered drone pilots in Switzerland, and the trend is upwards.

