Swiss tobacco ad ban to protect minors to begin in 2027

Tobacco advertising will be banned in Switzerland to protect children from 2027. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The new rules on tobacco advertising to protect children adopted by the Swiss parliament this summer should come into force at the beginning of 2027. On Friday, the government launched an official consultation process.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La publicité pour le tabac interdite dès 2027 en Suisse Original Read more: La publicité pour le tabac interdite dès 2027 en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This represents a step towards the introduction of the restrictions on tobacco and nicotine advertising decided by Swiss voters, said the Federal Council in a press release. In February 2022, voters and cantons approved the popular initiative “Children and young people without tobacco advertising”. It called for a ban on “all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children”.

After lengthy negotiations, parliament opted for a middle path. Advertising in newspapers and magazines will be banned, unless the advertising is inside publications sold mainly by subscription and the readership consists of at least 98% adults.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss parliament finalises tobacco advertising ban to protect minors This content was published on Tobacco advertising will be banned in Switzerland to protect children, with a few exceptions. Read more: Swiss parliament finalises tobacco advertising ban to protect minors

Proof of age

Revision of the law requires changes to the Tobacco Products Ordinance in order to tighten restrictions on advertising. In particular, it sets out the requirements for the age verification system that must be put in place for online advertising and sales, and for sales via vending machines.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss back further restrictions on tobacco advertising This content was published on Voters have agreed to limit advertising for tobacco products that may be seen by young people in Switzerland. Read more: Swiss back further restrictions on tobacco advertising

Proof of age will have to be provided by means of an official identity document in physical or electronic form, such as an identity card, residence permit or electronic identity (e-ID), or by means of another secure electronic identification, such as SwissID.

The draft also defines what measures are considered appropriate to ensure that advertising at events sponsored by the tobacco industry and products containing nicotine are neither visible nor accessible to minors. Access to the venue where the advertising is displayed must be forbidden to minors, with age checks at the entrance.

More

More International Geneva World fights nicotine addiction but Switzerland continues to drag feet This content was published on The COP11 meeting of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control recently concluded in Geneva. Switzerland has still not ratified the treaty. Read more: World fights nicotine addiction but Switzerland continues to drag feet

Adapted from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories