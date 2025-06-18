Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows

Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5% compared to last year.

The Swiss public broadcaster enjoys the most trust, followed by subscription newspapers, the report found. Tabloid media and new digital offerings receive less trust, it said on Tuesday.

Trust is particularly high in German-speaking Switzerland (49%), and in French-speaking regions (40%). This puts Switzerland above the global average (40%). In previous years, confidence had fallen for three years in a row.

There is little trust in AI-supported news, however. Only a quarter of respondents are interested in AI functions such as automatic summaries or translations. Younger people under the age of 35 show greater interest in chatbots and personalised reading styles than older users.

The economic situation that the media faces remains tense. Yet 22% of Swiss respondents said they would pay for online news – an increase of 5 percentage points. Worldwide, the willingness to pay is 18%.

Highest level of news avoiders

At the same time, the number of people in Switzerland who deliberately avoid news has risen to 39%. This puts Switzerland close to the global average of 40% – a record high.

In 2017, only 29% of respondents worldwide deliberately avoided the news at least sometimes. The reason often given was that news consumption has a negative impact on their emotional state or that people are overwhelmed by the sheer volume.

The Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has been collecting data from 48 countries on the shift from analogue to digital news consumption since 2012. Around 2,000 people were surveyed in January and February 2025.

