Swiss Pragmatism Holds as Disputed Population Cap Rejected

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters opted to play it safe on Sunday, rejecting an unprecedented proposal to cap the country’s population at 10 million people as economic risks overcame elevated concerns about immigration.

The result of a national ballot on the initiative came down to pragmatism as the majority — 55% — accepted warnings from companies and the government that it would have a long-term negative impact on growth. Businesses have repeatedly said that they need easy access to foreign labor to fill roles in Switzerland.

The idea was seen by some as Switzerland’s “Brexit” vote, as the proposal’s immigration curbs would have severely damaged the country’s relations with the European Union.

Maintaining strong ties with Brussels is vital for Switzerland given that the bloc buys half its exports and goods trade amounts to more than 315 billion francs ($395 billion) a year.

“The Swiss have voted with their heads not their guts,” said Michael Strobaek, chief investment manager at Lombard Odier, a wealth manager. They “have understood that migration is a key pillar of their collective wealth.”

In recent weeks, executives including Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil and UBS Group AG boss Sergio Ermotti had warned that the cap was not a solution to perceived problems in the country. On Sunday, Swiss manufacturer ABB Ltd. welcomed the outcome, saying approval “would have created significant uncertainty.”

“Especially in times of geopolitical uncertainty, stability is of paramount importance for Switzerland as a business location,” it said.

The proposal would have capped the population with tighter restrictions on immigration. Switzerland is currently home to about 9.1 million people, and the first measures would have kicked in at 9.5 million people, which could be reached as soon as 2030.

The Swiss vote reflects an anti-immigrant feeling that’s come to dominate politics in many countries around the world. It’s led to the rise of far-right parties, tougher border controls and an increased focus on national identity. It played a part in huge political moments in recent years, such as Brexit and Donald Trump’s election wins in the US.

While the cap was blocked, the 45% support it secured is still a concern for the government. That share will encourage the key campaigner, the Swiss People’s Party, or SVP, to keep pushing for tougher immigration policies.

Its message resonated with large swathes of the country by connecting everyday domestic concerns with longstanding identity worries.

Rents have risen, trains and roads are crowded at rush hour, cities have become denser and high-earning foreign workers and executives have become more visible in parts of the country. The campaign brought those issues together with traditional Swiss fears about sovereignty and being overwhelmed by outsiders.

The result leaves immigration as a durable political fault line in a country with low unemployment and high living standards.

Michael Hermann, a researcher who oversees public opinion polls for Swiss public television, described the numbers as “contradictory.”

“The regions with the strongest ‘yes’ vote are the least affected by immigration,” he said. “This shows it’s much more about identity than about real problems. It’s about an image of Switzerland that people want to preserve.“

Exit polls for 20 Minuten/Tamedia showed that the cap had a slim majority among poorer voters. It also revealed that in addition overwhelming backing of SVP supporters, more than 40% of those in the business-friendly FDP camp also opted for ‘yes.’

The SVP’s next big target is a referendum on a set of agreements intended to put Switzerland’s relations with the EU on a firmer footing, which could take place in 2027. Core to the agreement is the principle of free movement, which has been a big contributor to rapid Swiss population growth. About 1.5 million EU citizens live in Switzerland, accounting for 16% of the population.

That means the issues of immigration and the EU are inextricably linked, allowing the SVP to tap frustration about the topic again in a bid to scupper the deal.

“The SVP will continue to fight the shortcomings of the current immigration policy,” Marcel Dettling, the party’s president, said in a statement. “We want to preserve Switzerland just as we love it.”

The party is focusing on the positives of Sunday’s decision given it reached many people beyond its traditional base. Almost 1.5 million voted in favor of the cap, twice as many as chose it in the last general election.

The government, meanwhile, said the result is an “important signal” on EU relations.

Voters “are prioritizing stability and reliability in these times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” Justice Minister Beat Jans said Sunday.

Manufacturing lobby group Swissmem warned the government that it can’t be complacent, highlighting the level of frustration among the public.

Strobaek at Lombard Odier struck a similar note.

“There is still a big minority that is not happy with the status quo of immigration to Switzerland,” he said. “Politicians shouldn’t ignore this discontent. But you cannot fix that with a cap.”

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

(Updates with exit polls in 16th paragraph)

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