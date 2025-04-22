Switzerland Adopts Further EU Sanctions Targeting Russian Media
(Bloomberg) — Switzerland adopted further Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union including widening an advertising ban on media organizations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said in a statement.
- Swiss companies are now forbidden to advertise in eight additional Russian media organizations
- Listings of 158 persons and organizations under financial sanctions were amended
- The adoptions mirror provisions of the EU’s 16th sanctions package and two subsequent decisions of the bloc, which hadn’t yet been adopted by Switzerland
- Read more: Putin Tests How Far Trump Will Go Against Europe on Sanctions
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.