Switzerland Adopts Further EU Sanctions Targeting Russian Media

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland adopted further Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union including widening an advertising ban on media organizations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said in a statement.

  • Swiss companies are now forbidden to advertise in eight additional Russian media organizations
  • Listings of 158 persons and organizations under financial sanctions were amended
  • The adoptions mirror provisions of the EU’s 16th sanctions package and two subsequent decisions of the bloc, which hadn’t yet been adopted by Switzerland
  • Read more: Putin Tests How Far Trump Will Go Against Europe on Sanctions

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

