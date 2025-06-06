The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland Pledges $6 Million Support for Glacier-Hit Village

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government is proposing to give 5 million francs ($6 million) to the Alpine village of Blatten that was destroyed by a wave of rock and ice last week.

“It is clear to the Federal Council that aid should be provided quickly and unbureaucratically in view of the tragic events following the landslide,” the national executive said in a statement on Friday. “The funds are to be paid out to the municipality of Blatten for immediate measures that are not covered by insurance or subsidies and need to be implemented quickly.”

The proposal still needs be approved by parliament. It comes after the canton of Valais already pledged 10 million francs in aid.

