Switzerland’s Most Shorted Stock Plans Billion-Dollar Comeback

(Bloomberg) — To chocolate lovers the world over, names like Hershey, Nestlé and Mars instantly signal a sweet indulgence. Yet behind the glossy wrappers, much of what’s inside branded candy traces back to a company many have never heard of.

From its discreet headquarters in Zurich, Barry Callebaut AG has grown into the world’s largest bulk chocolate maker, processing at least 20% of global cocoa. Multinationals and boutique dessert makers alike rely on its cocoa butter, powders and ganache. The Swiss company is the industry’s quiet power: one of Europe’s most dependable consumer suppliers and an indispensable middleman shaping what ends up on grocery store shelves from Pennsylvania to Paris.

But after years of steady growth, Barry Callebaut is navigating one of its rockiest stretches. The company’s shares have nearly halved over the past two years, hit by soaring cocoa prices, higher financing costs and a leadership shakeup.

Today, Barry Callebaut is Switzerland’s most heavily shorted stock, with about a quarter of its free float in the hands of bearish investors. Though shares have rebounded in recent weeks, the volatility has rattled investors, who’ve questioned whether the company, which is worth about 6 billion francs ($7.5 billion), could eventually be taken private. Its top shareholder — the Jacobs family, a Swiss chocolate dynasty — previously explored that possibility, including consulting with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Barry Callebaut rose as much as 8.2% in early Zurich trading Friday, with trading volumes about eight times the average for this time of day.

What happens next could reverberate across a famously secretive industry that closely guards its recipes and supply chains.

Defenders argue that Barry Callebaut is simply paying the price of last year’s historic cocoa rally, when benchmark contracts surged to a record high and the global deficit reached the largest since at least the 1980s. No supplier, they say, could have fully insulated itself from that squeeze. Critics counter that rivals weathered the shock more deftly, while Barry Callebaut stumbled through strategic missteps.

In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Peter Feld characterized the challenges as temporary turbulence rather than evidence of existential trouble. For too long, he said, the chocolate business has leaned on tradition and a slow, hands-on way of doing things. While shaking up that staid approach may unsettle some in the near term, Feld said it’s essential to put the company on a faster, more competitive footing.

“Barry Callebaut can unlock profitable growth for the next decade, but we have to do a few things differently than in the past,” he told Bloomberg News. “I hope that we’re through the worst by now.”

Whatever the outcome, the company’s performance matters far beyond Zurich. Barry Callebaut sells more than two million tons of chocolate annually and its market share is nearly double that of the closest competitor. Any sustained disruption could reshape how chocolate is financed, traded and manufactured in the years ahead. The more costs that Barry Callebaut passes on to clients, the more expensive candy and other cocoa products potentially become.

Corporate customers are “worried about price, but several are more worried about supply,” Feld said. “That gives us a very unique position for the future.”

CVC didn’t respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Jacobs family declined to comment. A Barry Callebaut spokesperson declined to address whether the company would be taken private, saying the firm doesn’t generally discuss “market rumors.”

Barry Callebaut was formed in 1996 through the merger of France’s Cacao Barry and Belgium’s Callebaut, two pioneers of Europe’s chocolate trade. Backed by businessman Klaus Johann Jacobs and his Jacobs Holding AG, the company was positioned as a wholesale supplier, built on his belief that food sellers would outsource production rather than manage its costly, complex value chain.

The merger cemented its place as a major chocolate maker, with more than 20 factories. Expansion soon followed with acquisitions such as Van Leer in the US and Petra Foods in Asia. The model was straightforward: source cocoa beans from top growers like Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ecuador, process them into ingredients and chocolate, and sell them under long-term “cost-plus” agreements that passed commodity swings on to customers.

For years, that strategy paid off. In the two decades since its initial public offering in 1998, Barry Callebaut quadrupled its profits and locked down contracts with the likes of Nestlé SA and Unilever Plc. The company’s share price peaked in 2021, putting its value at over $13 billion.

But a string of recent crises exposed vulnerabilities. First, the pandemic cut into global chocolate consumption. Then, in 2022, a salmonella outbreak at the Wieze plant in Belgium — the world’s largest chocolate factory — forced a months-long shutdown. Output rationing strained ties with smaller customers and cost Barry Callebaut more than 2% of volume and about CHF80 million in extra expenses. The company invested heavily in food safety, but reputational damage from the Wieze outbreak was hard to shake.

“Ultimately, you need to strategically choose the customers you serve in these situations,” said Raphaël Felenbok, an independent advisor and former managing director at the company. “Barry Callebaut favored its large corporate accounts, who are also more sophisticated in their purchasing.”

Big changes soon followed. In 2023, the company stunned investors with the exit of then-chief executive Peter Boone, following disappointing first-half results and a cut to its full year volume growth outlook. The Jacobs family, unhappy with the numbers, had pressured Boone to step down, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boone didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Feld, a former Jacobs Holding executive, took over and quickly rolled out the “BC Next Level” plan, which targeted CHF250 million in savings but carried major execution risks. The overhaul included job cuts, trimmed product lines and factory closures. Those moves strained some long-standing client relationships, according to people familiar with the matter.

Feld said the changes were made to bring the company closer to markets by cutting complexity and focusing on what customers actually value: “better service, better innovation, better sustainability, better quality.”

Yet the timing wasn’t ideal. Last year’s poor harvests in Ivory Coast and Ghana triggered a historic cocoa shortage, sending futures near $13,000 a ton — four times the long-term average. For Barry Callebaut, the surge turned its hedging model from a safety net into a costly drain. Short positions racked up margin calls, forcing the company to raise financing just to keep trades afloat. Net debt quadrupled in two years to CHF6.1 billion by February 2025.

“Tough market conditions — Covid followed by the cocoa crisis — unfortunately coincided with internal challenges, namely the salmonella incident,” Felenbok said.

The company’s cost-plus model — in which raw material prices were passed on directly to customers for a large part of the business — buckled as cocoa prices outran retailers’ fixed contracts. To defend margins, Barry Callebaut hiked prices so sharply — 63% — that some customers cut orders or shifted production in-house. Volumes dropped 6% in the nine months to May, forcing two sales guidance cuts in three months.

“If you look at the chocolate industry, the worst positioned is Barry because they sit in the middle and the beginning of the supply chain,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ignacio Canals Polo.

Unlike Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, which benefited from strong premium demand, Barry Callebaut lacked consumer pull. Its gourmet division, focused on chefs and businesses, was hit hardest as price lists lagged. Even after CHF3 billion in hikes, rising financing costs eroded gains.

Rivals looked for ways to poach clients. Cargill Inc. offered competitive prices and expanded its gourmet line. Other foodmakers rewrote recipes to use cocoa alternatives. And commodity traders like Olam offset weak margins with profits elsewhere. Because many competitors were privately held, they avoided the scrutiny that comes with quarterly earnings reports.

Even after a rocky stretch, Feld said Barry Callebaut’s dominance remains intact as clients and end-consumers are adjusting to a new normal.

“I’m very aware that our customers haven’t priced through completely yet,” he said. “But it’s very reassuring to see the resilience that we have, despite the fact that we have to increase prices so much.”

The coming months are crucial, with much resting on how Barry Callebaut’s new leadership rights the course.

Since taking over, Feld has replaced much of the senior team with executives from private equity and the consumer goods space. Peter Vanneste joined as Chief Financial Officer, a role he held at personal care company Ontex. And Clemens Woehrle brought supply-chain experience from personal care products company Beiersdorf AG and WMF, the German kitchenware maker.

Some employees worried the company was losing institutional knowledge too quickly. Feld defended the leadership shake-up, saying Barry Callebaut needs to adapt to an era where customers place greater emphasis on data and digital tools alongside traditional relationship-building over dinner.

“During a transformation of that magnitude, you will always have people who don’t like it,” he said. “Change is never easy, and it’s understandable that some would prefer familiar approaches, even as the market moves toward new requirements.”

Feld has a reputation for aggressive turnarounds, having overseen the restructuring of WMF before its sale to KKR. That track record appealed to Jacobs Holding.

But investors question whether the Jacobs family still has its doubts about the long-term viability of Barry Callebaut. Jacobs Holding, which is now called Jacobs Capital, has reduced its stake in the company by about 30% over the past decade, though those close to the family point to recent share purchases.

“How do you appoint a new CEO from a holding company that’s been quietly selling down?” said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, head of Swiss equity research at Vontobel. “I’ve never seen a management team behave this way in 25 years of covering the sector.”

The Jacobs family also considered taking the company private with buyout firm CVC before discussions broke down over price and commodity-risk concerns. There are no current talks to delist the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Payoff from the BC Next Level plan has been slower than expected. In April 2025, management acknowledged that some savings would take an extra year to show up in the company’s profit numbers, due to extra costs from managing the volatility around tariffs. Analysts remain skeptical even of that timeline. While global cocoa prices have begun to ease, consensus profit growth estimates of more than 60% still appear unrealistic given subdued volumes and high financing costs, according to Canals Polo of Bloomberg Intelligence.

Feld dismissed the critics.

He highlighted measures underway to protect demand and enhance agility and resilience, including developing chocolate with less cocoa ingredients but the same taste. He noted that the stock price has recovered significantly during the second half of the year, showing that recent low levels had more to do with the bean price development. And he said the company’s cost-plus model will remain central, even if it needs fine-tuning to capture the increased complexity in today’s market of doing business in places like Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Feld said he’s confident Barry Callebaut is turning itself around in the most volatile cocoa market in recent memory.

“We are a really young company,” he said.

