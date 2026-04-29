Tech Stocks Rebound in Run-Up to Megacap Earnings: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock traders are buying the dip in technology shares as markets get ready for earnings from four juggernauts in a crucial test of whether this month’s rally has room to run.

Nasdaq 100 futures rebounded 0.4% after the index slipped more than 1% in the previous session. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are set to report after the close, with all four firms among the outsized drivers of a four-week rally that has pushed US stocks to record highs. The sector outperformed in Europe and Asia as well.

Treasuries, meanwhile, nudged lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate announcement at what is likely Jerome Powell’s final meeting as chair. Brent rose above $114 a barrel after the US signaled it would stick with a naval blockade of Iranian ports, leaving the Strait of Hormuz impassable.

The hyperscalers are due to publish results after the artificial-intelligence trade weathered the war in the Middle East to lead stock markets higher. The question remains whether capital spending will be enough to sustain gains in their ecosystem of suppliers and revenues rise sufficiently to justify the investment.

“Buy-the-dip has been a profitable trade for some time now,” said Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. “Any new news around the monetization of the AI capex already invested will be key, and what level of incremental capex is required in the AI arms race.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3% as investors parsed a mixed batch of earnings. UBS Group AG climbed 4.8% after a strong trading windfall. Deutsche Bank AG dropped 2.9% as the lender suffered a dent in its exposure to commercial real estate. Adidas AG jumped 7.3% on a sales beat.

The dollar was flat, while gold fell 0.6% to around $4,570 an ounce. S&P 500 contracts were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.36%. In Europe, the bond retreat was bigger as traders added to bets for 2026 interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

Strong results from Seagate Technology Holdings Plc and NXP Semiconductors NV, manufacturers of memory and analog chips, respectively, fueled Wednesday’s US rebound. Both stocks surged around 18% in premarket trading and lifted peers. The Magnificent Seven were weaker for the most part.

“US companies are really good at quarterly earnings. They understand how to under-promise and over-deliver,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “The absence of bad news elsewhere, the still-powerful competitive positions of the Mag7 and their own powerful earnings forecast profile may be emboldening bulls to take a view ahead of their earnings.”

While the Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged for a third consecutive meeting, investors will be looking for clues about how long policymakers are willing to remain patient. A jump in energy prices has raised the possibility of stronger inflation and weaker economic growth, leaving markets to look out for tweaks to policymakers’ March statement.

The “base case is that the Fed will wait until June for meaningful changes in guidance, but the risk is that communications skew hawkish,” wrote Jim Reid, head of macro research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank.

Corporate News:

Biogen Inc.’s first-quarter sales and profit beat expectations, a sign that the company’s Alzheimer’s drug and cost cuts are helping offset pressure on its multiple sclerosis franchise. Deutsche Bank AG’s shares extended their decline this year after the German lender reported rising provisions for bad loans and a key metric of capital strength missed estimates. UBS Group AG traders helped drive profit in the first quarter, keeping the Swiss wealth manager on track to increase payouts to investors this year. Banco Santander SA posted first-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates on strong lending revenue and fees. Kone Oyj agreed to acquire TK Elevator for €29.4 billion ($34.4 billion) including debt, in a deal that transforms the global elevator market and puts new pressure on its rivals. Adidas AG reported upbeat first-quarter results supported by strong momentum in its apparel division and healthy demand for its football, running and training products. Starbucks Corp. is winning over American diners with cushier seats, more appetizing pastry displays and speedier service. TotalEnergies SE boosted share buybacks and dividends after first-quarter profit rebounded on the back of soaring oil and gas prices, and a strong trading performance. Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp. and Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard SA terminated talks about a potential merger. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:03 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1707 The British pound was little changed at $1.3511 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.78 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $77,596.74 Ether rose 1.6% to $2,333.17 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 5.01% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $103.06 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,570.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Subrat Patnaik and Christian Dass.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.