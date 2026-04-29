Tech Stocks Rise in Run-Up to Megacap Earnings: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock traders are buying the dip in technology shares as markets get ready for earnings from four juggernauts in a crucial test of whether this month’s rally has room to run.

Nasdaq 100 futures rebounded 0.2% after the index slipped more than 1% in the previous session. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are set to report after the close, with all four firms among the outsized drivers of a four-week rally that has driven US stocks to record highs. The sector also outperformed in Europe and Asia.

Treasuries, meanwhile, nudged lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate announcement at what is likely Jerome Powell’s final meeting as chair. Brent rose above $114 a barrel after the US signaled it would stick with a naval blockade of Iranian ports, leaving the Strait of Hormuz impassable.

Earnings from the four hyperscalers come after the artificial-intelligence trade shrugged off the war in the Middle East to lead stock markets higher. The question remains whether capital spending will be enough to sustain their infrastructure suppliers and revenues rise sufficiently to justify the investment.

“Buy-the-dip has been a profitable trade for some time now,” said Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. “Any new news around the monetization of the AI capex already invested will be key and what level of incremental capex is required in the AI arms-race.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3% as investors parsed a mixed batch of earnings. UBS Group AG climbed 3.9% after a strong trading windfall. Deutsche Bank AG dropped 2.8% as the lender suffered a dent in its exposure to commercial real estate. Adidas AG jumped 7.5% on an upbeat sales beat.

The dollar was little changed, while gold fell 0.6% to around $4,570 an ounce.

Corporate News:

Deutsche Bank AG posted higher-than-expected profit and revenue in the first quarter as income from trading held up and it earned more from asset management and retail banking. UBS Group AG confirmed its intention to add to the $3 billion tally of share buybacks this year, after a quarter in which profit surged. Banco Santander SA posted first-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates on strong lending revenue and fees. Kone Oyj agreed to acquire TK Elevator for €29.4 billion ($34.4 billion) including debt, in what will be one of Europe’s biggest-ever private equity exits. Adidas AG reported upbeat first-quarter results supported by strong momentum in its apparel division and healthy demand for its football, running and training products. Starbucks Corp. is winning over American diners with cushier seats, more appetizing pastry displays and speedier service. TotalEnergies SE boosted share buybacks and dividends after first-quarter profit rebounded on the back of soaring oil and gas prices. Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp. and Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard SA terminated talks about a potential merger. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 9:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1696 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8344 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3495 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $76,999.54 Ether rose 1.2% to $2,322.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 5.02% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.6% to $114.16 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,568.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.