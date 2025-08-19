Tech Stocks Swoon as Bonds Rise With Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A slide in technology companies weighed on stocks, while big-box retailers got a boost from Home Depot Inc.’s results. Treasury yields fell as traders continued to price in high chances of a September rate cut ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech later this week.

The Nasdaq 100, which has surged almost 40% since the April turmoil, fell about 1% on Tuesday. Nvidia Corp. led losses in megacaps. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed discussions between the US and Intel Corp. for the government to take a stake in the chipmaker.

Treasuries rose, driving 10-year yields down two basis points to 4.31%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

Positioning across US equity markets remains at elevated levels following a strong second-quarter reporting season, according to Citigroup strategists including Chris Montagu.

“It is always easier when the markets are going up,” said Nicholas Bohnsack at Strategas. “It is difficult to poke holes in the bull case; the path of least resistance is likely higher, but we find ourselves increasingly worried that traditional risk assets (stocks and bonds) appear priced to perfection.”

Traders are gearing up for Powell’s speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the Treasury market seeing a quarter-point rate cut next month as virtually a lock, with at least one more by year-end.

“As the market readies for Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, we’ll argue that the biggest risk for Treasuries is if the Fed chief chooses to throw cold water on the widely anticipated September rate cut,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

While this is not Lyngen’s base-case scenario, he says the front-end of the curve is vulnerable to a correction if Powell doesn’t deliver on the degree of dovishness currently anticipated.

Investors are waiting to see if Powell affirms the market pricing — or pushes back with a reminder that new data arriving before the next policy gathering could change the picture. They’re also looking for clues about the longer-run trajectory of Fed cuts into next year.

“The market is all but pricing in a certainty for rate cuts in September and we agree with the market’s expectations,” said Stephen Schwartz at Pioneer Financial. “Rate cuts are warranted as financial conditions are too tight right now given the softening of the inflation data and the cracks we are starting to see in the labor market.”

While the recent inflation data has been volatile with some conflicting signals, Schwartz says there’s a market perception that the inflation surge from 2022 is behind us.

“While we expect some near-term volatility, we believe markets will continue to move past the inflation situation, and that the economy and the US consumer are strong enough to continue growing,” he said.

At Bank of America Corp., strategists including Mark Cabana and Meghan Swiber say they don’t think Powell will sound as dovish as the market expects.

“Powell’s reaction function to recent stagflationary data will be key,” they noted. “Will he be spooked by jobs revisions or lean into the labor supply slowdown?

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman deflected when asked if she would be interested in leading the central bank as chair.

Meantime, S&P Global Ratings said revenues from tariffs will help soften the blow to the US’s fiscal health from tax cuts, enabling it to maintain its current credit grade.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to show some “flexibility” as the US president accelerates his efforts to end the war in Ukraine and encourages the two leaders to hold a bilateral summit.

“While there’s a sense that the path to peace is at least slightly clearer, traders remain wary,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “And rightly so – the toughest conversations, namely over territory, still lie ahead.”

Corporate Highlights:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. gave a stronger-than-expected annual forecast, as the company seeks to provide customers with a bundle of AI-enabled cybersecurity products to fend off attacks. SoftBank Group Corp. agreed to buy $2 billion of Intel Corp. stock, a surprise deal to shore up a struggling US name while boosting its own chip ambitions. Apple Inc. is expanding iPhone production in India at five factories, including a pair of recently opened plants, as it seeks to lessen its reliance on China for US-bound models. Tesla Inc. priced its new six-seat Model Y sport utility vehicle in the same range as local rival Li Auto Inc.’s extended-range L8 model to win over middle-class families in China’s hyper-competitive market. Ford Motor Co. and South Korea’s SK On are seeking buyers for excess battery supply produced at their new joint-venture Kentucky factory, underscoring the waning demand for electric vehicles in the US. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s experimental obesity pill disappointed in a mid-stage study, marking another weaker-than-expected result for an oral alternative to popular weight-loss injections. Starbucks Corp. will give all salaried employees in North America a 2% raise this year as the coffee chain looks to pull off a high-stakes turnaround and manage expenses. Anglo American Plc suffered a major setback to its restructuring plans after Peabody Energy Corp. decided to walk away from a $3.8 billion deal to buy its steelmaking coal business following a fire at an Australian mine. US power and natural gas utilities Black Hills Corp. and NorthWestern Energy Group agreed to merge in a $3.6 billion deal that underscores the boom for electricity demand that’s being unleashed by data centers. Nexstar Media Group Inc. has agreed to buy TV station operator Tegna Inc. for $3.5 billion in a cash deal that stands to dramatically expand Nexstar’s reach to 80% of US households and test the Trump administration’s appetite for consolidation. Medtronic Plc will expand its board after Elliott Investment Management became one of its biggest investors. The medical devices maker also reported profit that beat estimates and lifted full-year earnings guidance. BHP Group’s full-year underlying profit fell by more than a quarter to its lowest level since the pandemic, broadly in line with market expectations, as prices of its key earners — iron ore and coking coal — came under pressure from softer Chinese demand. Shein Group Ltd. has considered moving its base back to China in the hopes that it would help sway Beijing authorities to sign off on the fast-fashion retailer’s plans to go public in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:35 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.2% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1666 The British pound was little changed at $1.3501 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.76 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $114,044.86 Ether fell 2.8% to $4,214.02 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.74% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.75% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $62.74 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,326.15 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.