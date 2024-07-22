Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

The Kremlin reacts cautiously to Kamala Harris candidacy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
4 minutes

By Guy Faulconbridge and Dmitry Antonov

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Monday was cautious about the possibility of Kamala Harris’s U.S. presidential candidacy, saying that the vice president had made no discernable contribution to relations with Moscow beyond some unfriendly rhetoric.

U.S. President Biden abandoned his reelection bid on Sunday under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats and endorsed Vice President Harris as the party’s candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

Asked if Russia was surprised by Biden’s move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that events in the United States over recent years had taught Moscow not to be surprised by anything and that in any case Russia had different priorities.

“In recent years, what has been happening in the United States has taught us not to be surprised by anything,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“We were not very surprised.”

For Russia, Peskov said, the priority was achieving the goals of what President Vladimir Putin calls the special military operation in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin was unable to assess what a Harris candidacy would mean for relations because Moscow had so far noticed no contribution at all from Harris to those relations besides some instances of unfriendly rhetoric, Peskov said.

“At the moment, we cannot assess the potential candidacy of Ms. Harris from the point of view of our bilateral relations because so far her contribution to our bilateral relations has not been noticed,” Peskov said.

“There were statements that were replete with rhetoric quite unfriendly towards our country, but her actions in relations to bilateral relations come under neither a plus nor a minus sign.”

Harris has repeatedly voiced support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and accused Russia of waging a “barbaric and inhumane” war.

Asked if Putin and Harris had ever met or had any contacts, Peskov said: “To be honest, I can’t remember a single contact between President Putin and Ms. Harris.”

‘BUSH LEGS’

Before Biden’s exit from the race, Putin had said several times that he felt Biden was preferable as the future U.S. president to Donald Trump for Russia, even after Biden cast the Kremlin chief as a “crazy SOB” though some of his remarks have been ambiguous.

Russian state television led news bulletins with the news of Biden leaving the election race and Biden’s support for Harris, though it said it was unclear if Harris would earn the Democratic nomination.

On the streets of Moscow, some said that U.S. politics never produced anything good for Russians, other than the supply of U.S. chicken legs as the Soviet Union collapsed.

“What does it matter to us whether it is Harris, Trump, Biden or (George) Bush?” Andrei Popkov, a 52-year-old programmer, told Reuters in the shadow of the Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow.

“Did we ever have anything good other than chicken legs?” he said. The so called “nozhki Busha”, or “Bush legs”, were supplied to Russia after a deal between Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush.

But others expressed guarded hopes that a change of leader in the United States could lead to better ties and said that it was time for Biden to leave.

“It is possible to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine and, perhaps, the war will stop then,” said Alla Gorevanova, a 57-year-old. “This is my hope.”

“I think it’s time for this elderly man (Biden) to stop being a leader,” Gorevanova said, adding that Biden appeared unable to properly assess either the domestic or global political situation.

(Additional reporting by Reuters in Moscow; editing by William Maclean)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR