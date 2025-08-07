Swiss government aims to remain in dialogue with US on tariffs

Federal Council wants to remain in dialogue with the USA Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Continuing talks, supporting industries affected by additional tariffs and generally easing the burden on companies: this is the strategy the Swiss government is pursuing in the tariff dispute with the United States. It will continue to refrain from taking countermeasures, as announced on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will mit den USA weiter im Gespräch bleiben Original Read more: Bundesrat will mit den USA weiter im Gespräch bleiben

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The additional tariffs imposed by the US are “extremely difficult” for the companies affected, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the Swiss rotating presidency, told the media in Bern on Thursday. The full seven-member government had previously met for an extraordinary meeting.

US President Donald Trump had “extremely increased” the pressure to act with the high additional tariffs for Switzerland, said Keller-Sutter. However, diplomatic efforts would continue. Talks are currently underway “on the basis of a new offer”. Keller-Sutter did not say anything about its content for the time being.

More

More What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy? This content was published on US tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports came into force on Thursday morning – the blow to Swiss exporters, jobs, and prosperity could be harsh. Read more: What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?

“We have been working intensively on a solution for months,” said Keller-Sutter. The Swiss negotiators are in Washington to make progress.

Parallel to the negotiations, the federal government is examining “possible relief for companies”, as it wrote in a press release. For example, the government is favourably disposed towards an extension of short-time working compensation from 18 to 24 months, as requested by both responsible parliamentary committees.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.