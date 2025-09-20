Swiss firm suspected of violating gold sanctions against Russia

Seco investigates Zug company in connection with sanctions against Russia

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has launched an investigation into Open Mineral, a commodities trader based in Baar. The company is suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in relation to gold, Reuters reported on Friday.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it Seco indaga su impresa Zugo in relazione a sanzioni contro Russia Original Read more: Seco indaga su impresa Zugo in relazione a sanzioni contro Russia

Русский ru Швейцарская фирма могла нарушить антироссийские санкции Read more: Швейцарская фирма могла нарушить антироссийские санкции

Open Mineral allegedly traded the precious metal from Russia, violating sanctions against Moscow after the start of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Contacted by the AWP news agency, the company confirmed it was under investigation. “Last week the authorities searched our premises as part of an investigation into business operations that took place in 2022.” The company announced that it had cooperated with the authorities and would continue to do so. Business activities continue as usual.

For its part, Seco confirmed to AWP that a house search took place on September 11 in the canton of Zug. “The proceedings are currently being directed against two people and against unknown persons,” a spokesman indicated. The subject of the investigation is possible violations of the law in connection with sanctions against Russia. Seco would not make any further statements on the ongoing proceedings.

Open Mineral opened its office in Switzerland in 2016 and started operations in 2017. The group has offices in 11 cities worldwide and is active in more than 50 countries.

