Traders Convicted in Paris Over $23 Million Insider Scheme

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Two Geneva-based traders were handed jail terms for their role in a secret network that made $23 million on an insider tip from a former Societe Generale SA banker about a confidential multibillion-dollar merger.

Lucien Selce and Alexis Kuperfis were sentenced to three years and one year respectively and fined a total of €43 million ($50.3 million). Paris judge Gérald Bégranger issued an arrest warrant against the pair, who were absent when he read out the judgment.

Selce, 63, and Kuperfis, 45, cashed in on the tip about Air Liquide SA’s plans to take over U.S. chemical producer Airgas Inc., the court ruled. The information was allegedly shared with the duo by the former banker and via an intermediary in late 2015, using burner phones that the police managed to wiretap by tracing the suspects’ movements.

The wiretaps shows the group “operated like regular criminals,” Bégranger said. “These individuals had taken precautions to avoid being overheard—albeit in vain.”

Monday’s sentencing marks the first major insider-trading convictions in France for years. It forms part of a joint effort with US and UK authorities to prosecute members of an international network that they’d been chasing for the better part of two decades. In the US, a onetime Merrill Lynch banker was indicted in November for insider trading and is considered a fugitive.

Ahead of the Airgas trial, the former SocGen banker and the intermediary pleaded guilty, as did two other traders whose kickbacks for the tip allegedly included overpaying a paintball executive for a Regency period console he’d been struggling to offload. Between them, the four traders prosecuted over Airgas transactions made about $23 million. Selce allegedly earned $13.2 million from his trades, and Kuperfis $4.6 million.

On Monday, an ex-wealth manager who placed the suspicious trades on behalf of Kuperfis was also sentenced for his role.

Attorneys for Kuperfis and his former wealth manager declined to comment, while a lawyer for Selce didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment

France’s stock market regulator, which initiated the Airgas investigation praised the convictions, through a lawyer. “It is an exemplary decision for a case of unprecedented scale,” said Renaud Thominette after the ruling was read out.

(Updates with details from ruling starting in third paragraph.)

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