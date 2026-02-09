Treasuries, Dollar Dip as China Flags US Bond Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries and the dollar slipped after Chinese regulators told banks to scale back holdings of US debt, reviving worries over the haven status of American assets.

US yields rose across the curve, led by the longer end. The gains were later pared as traders judged the initial reaction to be overdone, leaving the 10-year yield up two basis points at 4.23%. The dollar dipped 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% as technology stocks came under renewed pressure.

Domestic politics also had a strong bearing on Monday’s markets. Japanese stocks and yields jumped after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s thumping election win gave her a strong mandate to push ahead with pro-stimulus policies. Longer-dated UK gilts fell as uncertainty over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s future revived concerns about fiscal prudence under a successor.

China’s communication on Treasuries echoed those made by governments and fund managers elsewhere in recent months amid a lingering debate over Treasuries’ appeal under the priorities of the Trump administration. Still, the move was framed around diversifying risk, rather than anything to do with geopolitical maneuvering.

“There is no credible alternative as a global reserve asset at present,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “Our holdings data indicates 72% of global sovereign bond allocations are in US Treasuries, with the euro zone at 11%. There is no comparison.”

Bitcoin was weaker again after a volatile ride, falling below $68,500. Gold held steady near $5,000 an ounce.

Tech stocks were lower after Friday’s relief rally sent the Nasdaq 100 up more than 2%. The sector had been caught up in a rout fueled by worries over the billions of dollars being spent on artificial intelligence. A new automation tool from Anthropic PBC sparked a selloff in software and other stocks seen as vulnerable to AI-driven disruption, adding to the pressure.

Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.6% on Monday. Memory chipmakers such as Micron Technology Inc. and Sandisk Corp., among the major gainers in recent weeks on strong demand and capacity constraints, were among the biggest losers in premarket trading.

“We stay bullish on equities,” said Desmond Tjiang, chief investment officer for equities and multi-asset investment at BEA Union Investment. “Expect swings to continue until we have clearer visibility on the AI monetization as well as the Fed’s rate path.”

With markets attuned to the outlook for US interest rates, attention will turn to a busy data calendar this week, highlighted by January payrolls on Wednesday and inflation figures two days later. The Treasury is also due to offer a combined $125 billion in three-, five and 10-year debt.

“The labor market is not in a great place, the housing market is weak, but the Fed I think is still easing,” Paul Jackson, global market strategist at Invesco, told Bloomberg TV. “At least two cuts this year, maybe three cuts. Given the easing that we’ve already seen, I think the US economy probably will accelerate this year.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

The US dollar faces a potentially severe challenge from a report saying China urged its banks to curb Treasuries exposure. Just as the currency was bouncing back from the credibility angst that assailed it amid the Greenland tariffs turmoil, this sort of signal from one of the largest holders of currency reserves will act to revive a willingness to price down the greenback.

Corporate News:

Novo Nordisk A/S shares surged, reversing some of last week’s plunge, after Hims & Hers Health Inc. pulled a copycat version of the new Wegovy weight-loss pill. Apple Inc. is going to begin a 2026 product blitz with the iPhone 17e, updated iPads and fresh Macs. UniCredit SpA plans to return about €50 billion ($59 billion) to investors through 2030 as Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel vows to further improve profitability and capital generation over the next five years. NatWest Group Plc agreed to buy private equity-backed wealth management group Evelyn Partners, as the British bank looks to increase its access to affluent clients in its home market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:46 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1863 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 156.73 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9226 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3609 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $68,649.96 Ether fell 3.5% to $2,020.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.55% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $68.12 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,996.43 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

