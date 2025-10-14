Treasury Yields Hover Near Lows as Powell Keeps Rate Bets Alive

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US Treasury yields held near the lowest levels in several weeks after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left intact expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates further at each of its two remaining policy meetings this year.

Market reaction to Powell’s comments at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics was limited, leaving yields across maturities narrowly mixed on the day. Earlier, they declined by three to four basis points to the lowest levels in at least several weeks as escalating trade tensions between the US and China stoked concern that economic growth will falter, sparking gains for government bonds globally.

Powell said the outlook for inflation and employment appears to have changed little since officials’ last meeting in September, when they cut interest rates for the first time this year in response to signs of weakness in the labor market.

Monetary policy expectations are “still signaling an October cut on the table, and the hurdle to change that is high,” said John Briggs, head of US rates strategy at Natixis North America.

Swap contracts tied to the outcome of specific Fed policy meetings are pricing in close to 1.25 percentage points of easing by the end of next year, from the current band of 4%-4.25%. The outlook has become murky, however, amid the dearth of economic data caused by a US government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

Still, Powell said, “available evidence suggests that both layoffs and hiring remain low, and that both households’ perceptions of job availability and firms’ perceptions of hiring difficulty continue their downward trajectories.”

Trade Threats

Earlier Tuesday, the trade-policy flareup hit stock markets globally, boosting demand for bonds despite the potential for protectionism to cause inflation. The UK market led gains for European government debt after an unexpected increase in unemployment prompted traders to add to bets on further interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England.

It’s “right back to trade shenanigans, downside growth risks,” said Lauren van Biljon, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, on Bloomberg TV. “There’s quite an aggressively priced US easing cycle.”

Markets tumbled on Friday as President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, in response to Beijing tightening export controls on rare earths. In the latest move, China sanctioned US units of a South Korean shipping giant.

The US 10-year yield dipped below 4% for the first time in nearly a month, before rebounding. Its German counterpart dropped as much as five basis points to 2.58%, the lowest level since July 4, while the UK’s sank seven basis points to 4.57%, the lowest level since Aug. 11.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Treasuries continue to benefit from Friday’s aggressive flight-to-safety bid after President Donald Trump’s threat to impose “massive” new tariffs on China. With China hitting back with shipping sanctions, bonds are likely to continue to draw buyers until there’s clarity on the extent the world’s two largest economies are willing to escalate the trade war.”

—Alyce Andres, Macro Strategist, Markets Live

For the full analysis, click here.

Government bonds have retained their traditional role as a haven asset, even as concerns around deficits spur some money managers to pursue the so-called debasement trade. Its adherents are pulling away from sovereign debt — and the currencies they are denominated in — on concern their value will be eroded over time, opting instead for precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell as much as 5% to around $110,000 on Tuesday, WTI crude dropped toward $57 a barrel and the S&P 500 index rebounded from a 1.5% decline.

“The drop in equities and commodities is a clear sign of risk aversion,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. “Money is instead moving into sovereign bonds.”

(Adds Powell comments, updates yield levels.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.