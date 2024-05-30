UBS Fined by Swiss For Failing to Report Yemen-Linked Accounts

(Bloomberg) — UBS AG has been fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($55,000) by Swiss authorities for failing to report cases of suspected money laundering linked to the ex-president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

UBS neglected to report the cases “despite well-founded suspicion that the origin of the funds was from corruption,” the Swiss Finance Ministry said in an e-mailed response to questions. Broadcaster SRF initially reported the fine Thursday.

The case was particularly serious as UBS allowed account holders to withdraw funds so they couldn’t be frozen, the ministry said. UBS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swiss banks are legally obliged to report any suspicious financial activity to MROS, the Money-Laundering Reporting Office of Switzerland. Prosecutors can press criminal charges against banks if they believe those institutions didn’t do enough to screen clients and their cash for obvious ties to illicit activity.

50,000 francs is the highest possible penalty the ministry could hand down to a legal entity such as UBS AG; fines against a natural person would have been higher, the ministry said. The proceedings against UBS began in 2021, and it took two years for prosecutors to obtain the relevant files from the bank, the ministry said.

Credit Suisse, which UBS rescued last March, struggled to retain shareholder confidence in part because of a series of financial scandals. Nine months before its rescue, Credit Suisse was convicted of failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine trafficker, in the first ever criminal conviction of a major Swiss lender in the country’s history.

