UBS Gets Final Nod for US Bank License to Underpin Growth Push

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(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has been given green light for a full-blown US bank license in a boost for the bank’s ambitions to grow in the market.

The Swiss lender “has received approval to convert our US bank, UBS Bank USA, to a nationally chartered bank,” it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. It’s “an important milestone which underscores our long‑term commitment to the US and the continued investments we’re making.”

UBS has long been vocal about the need to improve performance in its US wealth management unit. Chairman Colm Kelleher once said the bank would eventually look to buy another US wealth management firm, once the integration of Credit Suisse — which it agreed to buy three years ago — is complete.

The bank said that the approval doesn’t change anything for clients for now. They will continue to have the same account and cash management services through their financial advisers.

UBS filed an application in October in order to help UBS Bank USA expand offerings for wealth management clients. It got a conditional nod from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in January.

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