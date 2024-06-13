Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Labour promises to ban smoking for younger generations

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it would stop the next generation from legally buying cigarettes if it wins a national election on July 4.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had wanted to bring in some of the world’s strictest anti-smoking rules by banning anyone aged 15 and under from ever buying cigarettes, but his plan failed to become law before he called an election, throwing the policy into doubt.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party is far ahead in opinion polls ahead of the vote, published its planned policies on Thursday, vowing to provide political and economic stability, and to improve health outcomes.

“We must take preventative public health measures to tackle the biggest killers and support people to live longer, healthier lives. That starts with smoking,” the manifesto document said.

“Labour will ensure the next generation can never legally buy cigarettes … Labour will ban vapes from being branded and advertised to appeal to children to stop the next generation from becoming hooked on nicotine.”

