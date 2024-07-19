UK’s Sky News unable to broadcast live, chairman says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Sky News, one of the country’s major television news channels, was off air on Friday.

“Sky News have not been able to broadcast live TV this morning, currently telling viewers that we apologise for the interruption,” the broadcaster’s executive chairman David Rhodes said on X.

A global tech outage was affecting operations across different countries including at Spanish airports, a Turkish airline and Australian media and banks.