Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK outsourcing firm Capita to sharpen focus on core businesses

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British outsourcing group Capita unveiled strategic plans on Thursday to focus on its core segments as it aims to improve its financial performance and cash generation.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT?

The company in March flagged cost-cutting steps worth about 100 million pounds ($127.8 million), after reporting an annual loss and wider cash outflows on costs related to a cyber incident and some business exits.

KEY QUOTES

“Our technology strategy will be organic with low capital intensity and will be principally funded through partial reinvestment of our previously announced 160 million pound cost-saving programme and refocusing of the business towards more profitable customer solutions,” CEO Adolfo Hernandez said.

WHAT NEXT?

The company will start focusing on its public services, contact centres and pension solutions businesses. It will restructure and rightsize the organisation to reduce costs, drive efficiency and cash flow.

The group expects its operating profit margins to improve to 6%-8% over the medium-term, and free cash-flow generation from 2025 onwards.

($1 = 0.7826 pounds)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR