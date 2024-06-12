Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK police charge man who threw objects at right-wing leader Nigel Farage

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said they had charged a 28-year old man with using threatening behaviour after he hurled objects at Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Reform Party, during an election campaign event.

Pro-Brexit campaigner Farage was travelling through Barnsley in northern England, waving to crowds from an open top bus on Tuesday, when a man threw what appeared to be large pieces of broken stone at him but missed, footage on social media showed.

Police said on Wednesday they had charged Josh Greally with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

It was the second attack on Farage since he began campaigning for next month’s election. Last week a 25-year-old woman was charged with assault for throwing a drink in his face.

As the figurehead of euroscepticism and anti-immigration sentiment, Farage has long been a divisive figure in Britain. After the attack, he said he would not be cowed by a “violent left-wing mob”.

Greally was released on bail and will appear in court on June 26, the police statement said.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR