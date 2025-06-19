US Futures Drop as Mideast Escalation Risk Mounts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equity futures fell as growing speculation that the US will directly support Israel in its war against Iran fueled geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about the inflationary impact of higher crude prices.

S&P 500 contracts retreated 0.9% on a day when cash trading in US stocks and Treasuries is closed for a public holiday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index closed 0.8% lower, falling for a third session. Asian shares dropped more than 1%.

Brent crude advanced past $78 a barrel, extending gains in a week where market reaction to the Middle East conflict has been most concentrated in oil. The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

Traders’ sentiment turned more cautious following a Bloomberg report that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. Markets were already on edge after the Federal Reserve downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation.

“If the US does strike, you’re going to see a big knee-jerk reaction,” said Neil Wilson, investor strategist at Saxo UK. “No one will be wanting to make big long bets.”

Israel struck more of Iran’s nuclear sites on Thursday and warned its attacks could bring down Tehran’s leadership as both sides awaited a decision from President Donald Trump on whether to join the offensive.

The odds for the US to become involved are “quite high at this moment in time,” said Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics at Amundi Investment Institute.

“For the US, this is a moment to take out a big geopolitical headache, which is Iran potentially developing a nuclear weapon,” Rosenberg told Bloomberg TV. “Having said that, acting comes with a lot of consequences too. Trump will have to make a really difficult decision.”

Among a flurry of monetary policy decisions in Europe, the Bank of England kept its benchmark rate on hold at 4.25%. While the outcome was in line with economists’ expectations, more committee members than anticipated had voted for a cut. The pound fell before erasing the loss.

Earlier, the Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate to zero as policymakers sought to deter investors from pushing up the franc, which has gained almost 10% against the dollar this year. In Norway, officials surprised with the central bank’s first post-pandemic reduction of borrowing costs.

Some extreme scenarios resulting from increased US involvement in the Israel-Iran war could push oil prices as high as $130 to $150 a barrel, particularly if Iran retaliates in a major way, said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics Ltd. Such a development would pause further policy easing by central banks, she said.

“Even though central banks would like to think that would be a temporary impact, I think it would be a brave central bank that would cut interest rates,” McKeown told Bloomberg TV.

Brent futures have been pricing in a geopolitical premium of about $8 a barrel since Israel and Iran began attacking each other last week, according to a survey of analysts and traders. US intervention in the conflict would bolster that further, but exactly how much would depend on the nature of the involvement, the nine respondents said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 11:57 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1461

The British pound was little changed at $1.3430

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 145.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $104,164.54

Ether fell 1.4% to $2,494.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $76.61 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

