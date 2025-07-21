US Stock Futures Climb in Busy Week for Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures climbed ahead of a busy earnings week that will include results from Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The yen strengthened as Japan’s Prime Minister vowed to stay in power even after an election defeat.

S&P 500 contracts added 0.3% and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was little changed. Stellantis NV slid 1.5% after reporting a loss in the first half as restructuring expenses, slowing sales and US tariffs hit the struggling automaker. Ryanair Holdings Plc rallied 6.4% on strong earnings. The yen strengthened 0.6% while the dollar slipped.

With US stocks hovering near all-time highs, traders will be watching a slate of corporate reports this week for signs of economic resilience in the face of tariff risks. Companies accounting for about a fifth of the S&P 500’s market capitalization are expected to post results this week.

“Equities still have, particularly in the US, a little bit of room to run further,” Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, said on Bloomberg TV. “Let’s remember that we were going into this reporting season with very low expectations.”

Tesla and Alphabet report Wednesday. Also up are Lockheed Martin Corp. and Coca-Cola Co. on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley strategists recommended investors stay bullish on US stocks, while their peers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the earnings season has had a solid start. European earnings have been mixed so far, with data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showing MSCI Europe companies are on track to report a 4.6% decline in profits, slightly smaller than analysts expected.

Still, there are growing concerns about whether America’s trading partners will be able to reach a deal before the latest tariffs deadline on Aug. 1. European Union and US negotiators are heading into another week of intensive talks to try to break an impasse.

“The market is behaving a little bit with complacency,” said Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, EMEA chief investment officer at Lombard Odier.

Powell Scenarios

Treasuries extended their advance to a fourth day, sending the 10-year yield down four basis points. A gauge of dollar strength slipped 0.2%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s removal as Fed Chair remains unlikely, Barclays strategists including Themistoklis Fiotakis wrote in a note to clients. Even in such a scenario, it is hard to see the other governors voting for cuts if the economic backdrop didn’t warrant them, they said.

Trump Threats Send Wall Street Hunting for Perfect Powell Hedge

In Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s vow to carry on as leader offered hope for continuity on fiscal spending plans and suggested the nation’s efforts to win a trade deal with the US will also stay on track.

The yen had dropped for two weeks and bond yields spiked ahead of the vote on concern a poor showing by the prime minister would open the door to more spending and tax cuts.

Corporate Highlights:

Block shares jumped 9.5% in premarket trading as Jack Dorsey’s fintech firm is set to join the S&P 500 index.

Pinterest gained 4.7% and Etsy rose 3% in the premarket as Morgan Stanley upgrades the social media stocks citing improving macroeconomic trends.

Stellantis recorded a €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) net loss in the first half as restructuring expenses, waning sales and the impact of US tariffs hit the struggling automaker.

Ryanair’s net income in the first quarter more than doubled, and the budget airline said it will recover most of the fare drop suffered last year to achieve “reasonable” profit growth in fiscal 2026.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1639

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3451

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 147.92 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $118,676.17

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,774.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.64%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $67.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,365.39 an ounce

