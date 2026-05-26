US Stock Futures Extend Gains as Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures extended gains and Treasuries rallied as investors remained hopeful of an imminent deal to end the Middle East conflict, despite US strikes on Iran that sent oil prices higher.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% after climbing 1% on Monday, when US markets were shut. The 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points and the dollar steadied after dropping against major peers in the previous session. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index was little changed after Monday’s 1% advance.

Crude prices rebounded after American forces hit missile launch sites in Iran and boats trying to place mines, clouding the outlook for a resumption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. US authorities described the attacks as defensive in nature, keeping alive hopes for negotiations after President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks were “proceeding nicely.”

“Optimism is still elevated that an agreement can be made to end the war,” said Jim Reid, head of research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank AG. “It has felt for some time that the move toward peace has been three steps forward and one or two back. Last night’s targeted action is clearly a warning shot that the ceasefire is fragile though, so we will have to see what the next few days of negotiations bring.”

Meanwhile, investors are also weighing the outlook for Federal Reserve policy as elevated oil prices fuel inflation concerns. A key Treasury yield gap shrank to its tightest level in a year as traders ramped up bets the US central bank may keep interest rates higher for longer under new chairman Kevin Warsh.

The spread between five-year and 30-year yields — a closely watched gauge of the premium investors demand for holding longer-dated debt — narrowed to 81 basis points on Friday, the lowest since May 2025, before rebounding to around 83 basis points on Tuesday as cash trading resumed after the US break.

Investors are increasingly expecting that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy after the Iran war spurred the biggest inflation surge since 2023, prompting a number of officials to abandon their easing bias. Trump — who has repeatedly pressured the Fed to cut rates — said on Friday he wanted Warsh to lead the central bank independently.

“The market looks minded to continue pricing de-escalation in the Middle East – notwithstanding some occasional surgical strikes from the US,” said Chris Turner, head of foreign-exchange strategy at ING. “Global equity markets continue to power ahead, although the dollar is staying quite well supported. That may be owed to the increasing view that the Fed will temporarily turn hawkish to ride out this inflation shock.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

Investors are easing back from the initial optimism that took hold following the US’s latest pivot toward peace over the weekend. Momentum is fading as the timeline for some sort of accord with Iran shifting to “a few days,” from President Trump’s Saturday comments one would be announced shortly.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

In other geopolitical news, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the US to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Kyiv ahead of what Moscow said would be an escalation of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, according to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Meanwhile, shares in Hong Kong fluctuated as they returned from their holiday. That’s after Chinese investors rushed to find alternative ways to buy and sell overseas equities after Beijing launched its most forceful crackdown on illicit cross-border stock trading to stem capital outflows.

Corporate News:

Rapid-commerce firm Zepto Ltd. is preparing to publicly file in the first half of June for an initial public offering that may raise up to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Ferrari NV unveiled its first fully electric car, a five-seat model priced at €550,000 ($640,000) that marks a sharp break from the sports-car maker’s fuel-burning heritage. Chinese semiconductor stocks rose in Hong Kong on optimism over a potential breakthrough in technology by Huawei Technologies Co. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:12 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1629 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.17 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7856 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3471 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $76,616.84 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,092.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.51% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.84% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2% to $98.03 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,527.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder, Ruth Carson, Masaki Kondo and Momoka Yokoyama.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.