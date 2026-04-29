US Stock Futures Gain on Tech Earnings, Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures advanced, lifted by late-session gains in tech giants, as the artificial intelligence trade remained a key driver of markets, while escalating uncertainty over the Iran war pushed oil prices higher.

Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%, reversing earlier losses, while those for the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% in early Asian trading after earnings from Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Megacap earnings were broadly positive with Alphabet sales beating estimates, while Meta shares plunged on spending concerns.

Brent crude jumped over 6% to about $118 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest closing level since June 2022. American crude pushed higher for a fourth session, with no signs of progress toward a resolution to the Iran war that’s roiled global markets following the near-closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The higher oil prices and a hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve weighed on Treasuries, with the yield on the 10-year rising more than eight basis points to 4.43% during the US session. Australian bonds tracked Treasuries lower early Thursday as expensive oil stoked inflation.

“The longer the strait is closed, the higher prices go,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities Inc. “A longer-term waiting game is a near-term bullish catalyst for crude prices, however it may be just the recipe needed to bring the conflict to an eventual end game.”

From surging oil prices driven by the Iran war to a divided Federal Reserve holding rates steady and megacap tech earnings, traders are grappling with a barrage of whipsawing headlines. With oil climbing to four-year highs and 10-year Treasury yields at the highest since July, the backdrop presents a test for a global equity rally that has erased war-related losses and pushed US markets to new highs.

The yen was steady early Thursday after the currency extended its slide beyond 160 per dollar to its weakest mark this year, fueling risk that officials may step into the market to offer support. Futures contracts indicated losses for Asian stocks at the open on Thursday.

One bright spot for markets was technology. Amazon.com Inc. share’s rose 5% in after-market trading after seeing the fastest sales growth for its cloud unit in more than three years. Alphabet Inc. also gained in late after reporting quarterly revenue and profit that beat projections. Meta plunged 6.5% on escalating concerns over AI spending spree.

Also, Anthropic PBC has begun weighing a fresh funding round that would value the artificial intelligence developer at more than $900 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially leapfrogging its longtime rival OpenAI as the world’s most valuable AI startup.

Meanwhile, US crude opened 1.5% higher on Thursday as President Donald Trump told Axios he will not lift a naval blockade of Iran’s ports until he secures a deal with Tehran to address the country’s nuclear program, extending a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz that has caused a global energy crisis.

Earlier, the Fed left rates unchanged, but revealed a deepening division over the outlook for policy. Traders have all but abandoned wagers on a rate cut this year and began pricing in the chances of a hike in 2027.

Fed officials tweaked their statement, saying “developments in the Middle East are contributing to a high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook.” They repeated the phrase referring to “the extent and timing of additional adjustments” to rates.

The gathering revealed a deepening division. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack alongside Minneapolis’ Neel Kashkari and Dallas’ Lorie Logan “supported maintaining the target range for the federal funds rate but did not support inclusion of an easing bias in the statement at this time.” Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a cut.

“The three dissents on the statement’s language point to a marginally more hawkish tilt, as some officials prepare for the possibility that inflation remains higher for longer,” said Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones. “We expect the Fed to remain firmly on hold in the months ahead.”

Jerome Powell’s press conference was his last at the helm of the central bank after the Justice Department dropped a controversial criminal investigation into the Fed, clearing the way for the Senate confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next chair. Powell said he’ll remain at the central bank as a governor.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.8% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1677 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.30 per dollar The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.8474 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7121 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $75,962.87 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,259.35 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 5.08% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $108.37 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,552.93 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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