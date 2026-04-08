US Stock Futures Rally as Two-Week Ceasefire Brings Relief

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock index futures rallied after President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war triggered relief across markets.

S&P 500 contracts rose 2.7% as of 6:50 a.m. in New York, while those on the Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.5%. Brent crude fell 14% to trade around $94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to around $95. Additionally, the CBOE Volatility Index dropped below 21.

Shares in energy, chemical and fertilizer companies fell premarket on hopes that global supply disruptions will be eased by the US-Iran accord. Meanwhile, miners, airlines, cruise operators, chipmakers and banks rallied. Magnificent Seven stocks are also rallying in premarket trading, boosting US stock futures.

Trump announced the agreement on social media hours after Pakistan, a mediator in talks, implored the US leader to back off his deadline for attacks on Iranian infrastructure. Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, according to a White House official. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks.

Investors are trying to gauge whether this marks just a temporary halt to hostilities or a longer term truce.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk turned tactically bullish after modeling three scenarios ahead of Donald Trump’s Tuesday deadline. “This ceasefire should trigger a re-risking potentially similar to the post-Liberation Day pivot,” Andrew Tyler, JPMorgan’s head of global market intelligence wrote. “How far could this go? Breaching 7,000 feels likely as euphoria returns to markets.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders flagged that investors should keep an eye on systematic funds that follow the stock market direction. Demand for stocks from Commodity Trading Advisors, or CTAs, now kicks in mechanically and should persist and volatility compression becomes a powerful tailwind,” Richard Privorotsky, partner at Goldman Sachs International wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Still, he warned that the market will try to move past Iran as the stock market has largely retraced a large portion of the drawdown. “Ceasefires are fragile by definition and we’ve already seen strikes overnight across the Gulf,” Privorotsky wrote.

To Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, today’s rally is a major selling opportunity for investors. “Investor enthusiasm appears excessive given the uncertainty surrounding the deal. The only bullish factor investors can have real confidence in is President Trump’s urgency to extricate the US from the region,” he wrote.

The latest news has left the Trump Reversal Index — a gauge created by Bloomberg strategist Simon White that combines various macro indicators — back to not much higher than where it was before the war started. Light positioning is also fueling Wednesday’s relief rally. Volatility-control funds’ allocations to US equities had recently fallen to 56%, the lowest since July, according to Barclays.

The S&P 500 Index dropped more than 5% in March, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index tumbled 8%. Both have rebounded somewhat from their recent lows as optimism grew for a deal to end the conflict.

In corporate news, Levi Strauss raised its forecast for the year after reporting better-than-expected results, citing strong demand as the denim brand steers shoppers to its own stores and website. Super Micro Computer launched an internal probe to investigate circumstances surrounding server sales to China. Elon Musk is seeking to have Sam Altman removed from his roles at OpenAI as part of his legal challenge to the company’s conversion to a for-profit company.

–With assistance from Elena Popina, Subrat Patnaik and Matthew Griffin.

(Updates prices, adds movers in paragraph three and analyst commentary from paragraph 6.)

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