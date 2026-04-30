US Stock Futures Rise on Tech Earnings, Yen Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures opened higher after Wall Street climbed to fresh highs, buoyed by resilient US economic growth and solid corporate earnings, while oil retreated from a four-year peak. The yen gained on a report of Japan’s intervention.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq opened higher early Friday. The underlying gauges both closed at a record highs on Thursday on solid earnings from tech megacaps. Apple Inc. rose in late trading after reporting better-than-expected revenue, driven by strong demand for iPhones and Macs. Several Asian markets are closed for a public holiday Friday. Gains were also supported by strong US economic data.

The yen was steady early Friday after surging more than 2% for its biggest gain in three years, after Japan intervened in the foreign-exchange market hours after officials delivered a “final” warning to investors against selling the currency.

The Finance Ministry in Tokyo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. However, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, citing a government official, reported that the government bought yen and sold dollars. Several traders and strategists also said the abruptness of the move indicated action.

US crude was steady at the open on Friday after Brent slipped in the previous session, easing pressure on inflation and helping lift Treasuries even as the Strait of Hormuz remained shut. Brent had risen as high as $126.41 on Thursday amid concerns about the situation in the Middle East escalating.

The moves signaled the artificial-intelligence engine was on full display in the first quarter, powering the economy through headwinds from a war-fueled increase in inflation. Investors will test that narrative in the coming weeks, with markets watching whether AI-led momentum can keep offsetting price pressures and geopolitical risks.

“As long as the economy continues to grow and companies are able to grow earnings, we can see higher stock prices even in the face of higher energy prices and inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

There were more clues to the state of the US economy with a raft of macroeconomic data. US gross domestic product accelerated during the first quarter thanks to the massive upswing in AI business investment. Consumer spending increased at a better-than-expected 1.6% rate. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.7% last month, the most since 2022.

“In all this print can be taken as a sign that the US economy remains robust, even in the face of an oil price shock,” said Bradford Smith, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

Meanwhile, there was little sign that the US and Iran were closer to breaking an impasse in negotiations. President Donald Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing Thursday on new plans for possible military action in Iran, Axios reported, dashing hopes for a near-term peace deal.

In Japan, attention turned to officials’ next steps after the yen surged more than 2%. Until the government stepped in, the currency had been trading close to its cheapest levels in four decades, risking faster inflation by making imports — including already soaring oil — pricier.

“Taking into account high energy prices and Japan running substantially negative real interest rates, plus the dollar being in demand, Tokyo cannot expect a sustained drop in dollar-yen,” said Chris Turner, ING global head of markets. “The wild card, however, would be whether the US Treasury gets involved.”

Corporate Highlights:

Caterpillar Inc. delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its long-term revenue outlook, supported by fast-growing sales from construction and power generation equipment. Qualcomm Inc. rallied after saying it was making headway in the lucrative data-center market and predicted that the China phone industry would bounce back. Eli Lilly & Co. raised its annual sales and profit forecast, as demand for obesity medications soared and thousands of patients started taking its new weight-loss pill before advertising for the drug had even begun. Mastercard Inc. slipped as the payments network warned that overseas spending growth on the firm’s cards had weakened in recent weeks. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1.4% as of 6:35 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% The euro was unchanged at $1.1731 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.60 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8325 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7197 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $76,395.18 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,259.35 Commodities

Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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