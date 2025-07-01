US Stock Futures Slip After Successive Records: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures retreated slightly after the S&P 500 notched its best quarter since 2023, as investors monitor progress on trade talks and wrangling in Washington over President Donald Trump’s tax bill.

Contracts for the US benchmark slipped 0.2% following two successive closes at a record high. European stocks also dipped. Tesla Inc. fell more than 4% in premarket trading after Trump lashed out at chief executive officer Elon Musk.

Stock bulls have seized control of a market that was rattled by Trump’s trade overhaul, a war in the Middle East and persistent uncertainty over growth and inflation. Yet unpredictability persists, with US trade talks racing toward a July 9 deadline and Trump pushing to finalize a budget that’s projected to add more than $3 trillion to the US deficit over the next decade.

“We’ll soon enter the earnings season, so let’s hope that the bulls can actually find concrete elements to fund the rally further,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels. “The US budget isn’t currently an issue for markets, a simple glance at the yields of Treasuries shows no particular stress.”

US Treasuries extended Monday’s late rally, with the 10-year yield declining four basis points to 4.19% as investors increased wagers on the scale of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

While economists are widely expecting Trump’s tariffs to drive inflation higher, subdued price growth so far has cast doubt on that view, emboldening the White House and increasing its pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Although the Fed has so far held off on cutting interest rates, two governors have recently publicly diverged from Powell, suggesting a reduction could be appropriate as early as July.

Swaps imply at least two quarter-points of monetary easing by the end of the year, with an about 60% chance of a third cut by December.

Powell and other top central bankers are set to discuss monetary policy at the European Central Bank’s annual retreat later on Tuesday in Portugal. Also on investors’ radar is a slew of economic data, including a wave of PMI readings and the US job openings report ahead of Thursday’s nonfarm payrolls.

“On balance, we see the environment as constructive for risky assets,” noted Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “But with positioning moving to the long side, we do not see a sharp rally but a slow grind higher in risky assets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Trump lashed out at Elon Musk on Tuesday, accusing the Tesla Inc. and SpaceX chief executive officer of benefiting excessively from government electric-vehicle subsidies. Tesla shares tumbled.

A key unit of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. sold $1 billion of dollar bonds in the unit’s first US high-grade deal.

Standard Chartered Plc is facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit from liquidators alleging it played a role in enabling the laundering of billions of dollars misappropriated from Malaysia’s troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

UK utility Southern Water Ltd. has secured a £1.2 billion ($1.7 billion) equity package from owners led by Macquarie Asset Management, a move that could save the company from a ratings downgrade.

Apple Inc. is considering using artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic PBC or OpenAI to power a new version of Siri.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1810

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 142.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1553 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3768

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $106,680.28

Ether fell 1.9% to $2,455.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,340.11 an ounce

